RUSSELL, PA (WJET)–The Eisenhower Knights had a winning season in 2022 and look to return to the District 10 Class 1A championship.

Eisenhower fell short in the title game against Reynolds 28-14.

The Knights have been putting in time with their passing game this summer in hope to further elevate their game.

This will be Head Coach Jim Penley’s 20th season with the Knights. He says last year’s loss will be the motivation this season.

“We bring back a number of returning ball players. Like I said it’s an experienced group. The seniors have been in two district championship games. We’re still trying to get to a point where we get over that hump… You know for us I think we’re just going to do what we can control, which is our effort and our game plan. Right now I think we have a great group of kids who understand that and we’re just going to load up as hard as we can and if we can get there and get that win then we earned it.” Jim Penley, Head football coach | Eisenhower

“Ever since we were little, we’ve been playing football, so we are really close with each other. It’s just that special bond that makes me think we can do it this year…I feel like a lot of teams know that we’re pretty good at the run game, so I feel like passing the ball is just going to give us that edge this year.” Derek Childs, Senior linebacker | Eisenhower

“Following our blocks, stepping up on the line pretty much. Our back field is pretty solid. Our receiver is solid so just getting that line ready and I think we will be alright.” Chris Bunk, Senior tight end | Eisenhower

“We definitely lost some good ball players, but we’ve got more guys that are stepping up…We’ve been passing the ball a little more this year and it’s been working out good for us in practice, so I feel like when we take it to the game, it will put us on the next level.” Sean Pascuzzi, Senior quarterback | Eisenhower

Eisenhower’s first game is on August 25th against Cochranton. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.