GUYS MILLS, PA (WJET)–The Maplewood Tigers are getting ready for their first game, which is less than a week away.

Thirty-four players make up their roster this year.

This is head coach Jason Wargo’s second season with the Tigers.

In 2022 they went 5-7 and made it to the District 10 Class 1A semifinals.

Coach Wargo says they’re looking to continue building off of last years’ foundation and strive to return to playoffs.

The Maplewood Tigers are out here last week for heat week but just the first week of full pads

“Well, they are hustling. They’re playing hard. They couldn’t wait to get out here. We were out here last week for heat week but just the first week of full pads, they were chomping at the bite to get a chance to go out and hit each other and they’re just working hard…We always ask the kids ya know give us constant effort, relentless effort constantly, constantly get better every day and just be totally unselfish and you’ll be a very valuable asset to this team and I got kids that are doing that.” Jason Wargo, Head Football Coach | Maplewood High

“Yeah, it’s great. These younger guys, they have been really quick to learn and us being the seniors we set the standard for them to learn, and they’ve just picked it up right away.” Dorian Doubet, Senior Wide Receiver | Maplewood High

“I want to work on my blocking as well as work on my speed so that way I can hit hard, hit fast, and hopefully get a few sacks as well some tackles later down the line.” Koby Willison, Senior Nose Guard | Maplewood High

“We have a lot of guys coming back and we have a lot of new guys so I’m pretty sure we will be good this year.” Dominick Kinney, Senior Quarterback | Maplewood High

Maplewood’s first game is on August 25th against Saegertown at 7 p.m.