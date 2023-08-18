MEADVILLE, PA (WJET)–Coming off a winning season with a record of 12-2, the Meadville Bulldogs are looking to defend their title as Class 4A District 10 champions.

They even advanced on to the PIAA quarterfinals where they fell to Allentown Central Catholic.

This will be head coach Ray Collins’ tenth season coaching the Bulldogs.

He says although they did graduate a lot of players last year, the standard for those stepping in to fill their shoes has not changed.

“Well, you know we have high expectations for the guys coming back. We only returned two started on offense so Nick Williams comes back as an All-Conference split end and Justice Esser as an All-Conference guard, so we expect those guys to lead our offense. But we have a lot of untested guys right now and we have a lot of battles in camp right now.” Ray Collins, Head Football Coach | Meadville

HS football stop number ✌🏻

The Meadville Bulldogs are coming off a successful 2022 season. The Bulldogs are in the process of rebuilding and hope to return to the D10 Championship. @JET24Sports pic.twitter.com/cUgEDKIEQS — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 14, 2023

“I think our biggest forces this year, obviously like I said is getting our younger guys up to speed but it’s building the chemistry that is one of the most important things that we’ve always focused on. I feel like coming together as a team has always lead to more success.” Ryan Reichel, Senior Captain | Wide Receiver

“Summer practices are where the team is built like all the guys are showing up and you build that brotherhood and that’s the strongest part of the game…our biggest strength as a team, we have a very nasty defense and we’re all together. We’re all ready for this and we are all prepared.” Brighton Anderson, Senior Captain | Outside linebacker

Game one for the Bulldogs is set for August 25th against Corey at 7 p.m.