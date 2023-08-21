ERIE, PA (WJET)–Teams are gearing up for their first regular season game this week.

The Mercyhurst Prep Lakers are coming off of a 7-5 season where they fell in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals.

The Lakers graduated their starting quarterback last year so building back their footing on offensive will be a component of play.

Sophomore and all-region defensive back Paul Johnson will lead the show this season.

Mercyhurst Prep head coach Jeff Root says this season he wants to see consistency and says his expectations are high for his returners.

“We’ve got to get some of our young guys up to speed. You know we bring back an experienced team but there is always those young guys that we need to support and step into a couple of roles. So getting those guys up to speed on what we’re doing and then just getting everybody to think alike and work together. Especially up front. Those guys up front are going to do a good job for us and they’ve worked together for a couple of years now but they still need to get back to the way they did things in the past and that is going to be important for us.” Jeff Root | Head football coach Mercyhurst Prep

“Paul Johnson, great QB. A dual threat, he’s got a good arm and good legs and he’s fast, very officiant…We need to stay focused, and you know just prepare for every team because it’s going to be a tough region.” Stevehen Grayson, Senior Safety | Mercyhurst Prep

“I feel like our freshman aren’t really freshman. For real they came in as really big players so I feel like it’s going to help a lot…To get ready for the game we have to get our defense right, complete what we did from last year. Last year we struggled a little bit at the beginning on defense but if we get our defense right this year we will come out with that win I feel.” Jason Ellman, Senior Wide receiver | Mercyhurst Prep

“There is a lot of excitement happening this year especially at camp this year. We’re having a lot of fun. Since our loss last season, we’re coming back more hungry so it’s very exciting.” Sean Sokolowski, Senior Guard | Mercyhurst Prep

The Lakers’ first game takes place this Friday at Fairview at 7 p.m.