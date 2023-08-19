SAEGERTOWN, PA (WJET)–The Saegertown Panthers have been practicing twice a day to prepare for their upcoming season.

Saegertown held a 2-8 record in 2022.

What makes them stand out this year?

Their long list of veterans that now have varsity playing time under their belt.

Head football coach, James Wolfgang is entering his 7th season with the Panthers.

He says consistency will be the key to their success this season.

“The kids have worked hard. We’ve got a good core of junior class that has got experience so I’m expecting them to carry that over into this year.” James Wolfgang, Head football coach | Saegertown

Talk about mental toughness…

I’m at Saegertown’s second practice of the day. It’s pouring down rain and the team hasn’t stopped working. @JET24Sports pic.twitter.com/wdUwgDBwkY — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 14, 2023

“Our back field should be very good this year and I think that our line will be too. Our line is going to be able to move the people that they need to move. Our back field should be able to run the ball all around everyone.” Reese Wilkinson, Junior running back | Saegertown

“We just need to be more together as a team and we all have to want to work hard and just give it one hundred percent every time. Can’t take anything off…Oh yeah I think so because we get a lot of conditioning in and then we just bond because we’re together as a team. Aaron Shartle, Junior Linebacker | Saegertown

“I’ve been with these guys my whole life so and I’ve been quarterback with them, so I feel confident coming into this year. We have a lot of chemistry together so that will help a lot.” Luke Young, Sophomore quarterback | Saegertown

Saegertown has their first game on August 25th against Maplewood at 7 p.m.