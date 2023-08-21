WATTSBURGH, PA (WJET)–The Seneca Bobcats are coming off a historic season for their program.

They went 9-3 and fell to Farrell 48-6 in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals.

Wanting to build off of last years’ success will be difficult after graduating a large class, which includes running back Ryan Miller who played a critical role in their game.

Now although Seneca shed many of their starters, stand out quarterback Nolan Seabury has one last session with the blue and gold.

Jack Corey enters his second season as the Bobcat’s head football coach.

He says they plan to use multiple players to fill the gaps.

“I think we need to just work with the groundwork that the senior class gave us last year and plan for success. Real young team this year so we are going to have to take it step by step and really coach the details and make sure we can build ourselves for that success. You know we are not going to be able to match last year but as long as we can start working our way towards that.” Jack Corey, Head football coach | Seneca

“Really just hammering in the details. Like that’s the big thing that our coaches always peach is details details details. We’ve got our technique right. You know we can tell the other team what we’re running, we’re just going to run it better. Nolan Seabury, Senior quarterback | Seneca

“The energy that he (Seabury) brings to every practice, every game and before games. He’s always right there in front of everyone hyping everybody up…we have really good communications. We don’t have to talk. We can know what each other is thinking and I can look at Nolan, he’ll look at me and we’ll know what route to run. So, you know it’s just great communication.” Vincent Randazzo, Senior receiver | Seneca

“Isaiah Cadden number four out there, he’ll be coming through those gaps and Dom Buscemi he’s an allusive guy. He’ll be making some moves…Be able to work as a team. You know we are the smallest but when we are together, we are the biggest.” Joe Brennan, Junior center | Seneca

The Bobcat’s play their first game on Friday against Lakeview at 7 p.m.