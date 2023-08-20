WARREN, PA (WJET)–The Warren Dragons have added plenty of new faces to their football team this year.

It’s Cody Bupps first season as the Dragon’s head coach.

However, he’s had this share of time wearing blue.

Bupp is a Warren high school graduate and spent the last few seasons as an assistant coach.

He now plans to lead the Dragons back to the top of the division.

Warren had a promising season in 2022.

The Dragons split their games 5-5.

Their roster this season consists of 45 players, 34 of them are freshman and sophomores.

Coach Bupp says he expects his seniors to step up and take on the leadership roles.

“To be able to come back and take over a new program that is near and dear to my heart, and one thing we’ve been trying to stress with the kids is the pride. Bringing back the pride in the program… Offensively we are going to keep things similar. We want to get back to running the football a little bit more. I’ve stressed with the kids all summer, winning up front both offensive and defensive line. That’s where the difference has been made over the last couple of years…You know we always tell the kids to take advantage of the opportunity and maybe a position as a young kid that you’re maybe not used to playing, but hey if you get the chance t play on a Friday night, make the most of it.” Cody Bupp, Head Football Coach | Warren High

“There is definitely a lot of improvement that needs to be made but really I’m just looking for people to do their jobs. We’ve simplified things especially on defense, so we need all elven guys to just do their jobs.” Sam Harvey, Senior linebacker | Warren High

“We changed a little bit. We’re going to try to go more running and get the runs going because we’ve had it the last few years but we’ve also been pretty pass heavy so we’re trying to get back into running more.” Eric Dippold, Senior quarterback | Warren High

“Eric and I have been at his for the past three years now so it’s kind of like, I know what he’s doing, and he know what I’m doing so… This is probably one of the hardest groups I’ve been around since my four years, so they make it a lot easier to be a leader.” Tommy Nyquist, Senior running back | Warren High

You can catch the Dragons at their first game on August 25th against Oil City at 7 p.m.