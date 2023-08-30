ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Fort LeBoeuf Lady Bison soccer team hosted the Mercyhurst Prep Lady Lakers on Tuesday.
The Lady Bison defended their home field, winning 9-1.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Fort LeBoeuf Lady Bison soccer team hosted the Mercyhurst Prep Lady Lakers on Tuesday.
The Lady Bison defended their home field, winning 9-1.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>