Latest D-10, PIAA Local Playoff Football, Soccer, And Volleyball Games, Sites, Dates and Times (11-3-19)
District 10/PIAA football playoffs
6A subregional Friday at Veterans Stadium
McDowell vs. State College at 7:00 pm
5A subregional Friday at St. Francis University
Oil City vs. Hollidaysburg at 7:00 pm
4A subregional Friday at Cupples Stadium
Cathedral Prep vs. University Prep at 7:00 pm
3A semifinals Saturday at Meadville High School
Harbor Creek vs. Sharon at 1:00 pm
3A semifinals Saturday at Wilmington High School
Hickory vs. Grove City, 1:00 pm
2A championship Friday at Hickory High School
Wilmington vs. Greenville at 7:00 pm
1A championship Friday at Meadville High School
Farrell vs. Maplewood at 7:00 pm
PIAA volleyball first round (all on Tuesday, November 5th)
1A at Meadville
Cochranton vs. Elk County Catholic at 6:00 pm
1A at Keystone
Clarion vs. Saegertown at 7:00 pm
2A at Meadville
Corry vs. North Catholic at 7:30 pm
3A at Cochranton
Conneaut vs. Franklin Regional at 6:00 pm
4A at Cochranton
McDowell vs. North Allegheny at 7:30 pm
PIAA Boys Soccer (all Tuesday, November 5th)
1A at Hampton
Iroquois vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 8:00 pm
2A at Dollinger Field
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shady Side at 7:30 pm
2A at Mars
Fairview vs. Quaker Valley at 8:00 pm
3A at Fairview
Cathedral Prep vs. Blackhawk at 7:30 pm
PIAA Girls Soccer (all Wednesday, November 5th)
1A at Franklin
Mercer vs West Branch at 5:30 pm
2A at Fairview
Villa Maria vs Yough at 5:30 pm
2A at Mars
Mercyhurst Prep vs North Catholic at 6:00 pm
3A at North Allegheny
Warren vs Mars at 6:00 pm
4A at Dollinger Field
McDowell vs Norwin at 5:30 pm