Latest District 10 Boys and Girls Basketball Playoff Bracket Updates

High School Sports

District 10 boys basketball playoffs:

A championship:

Jamestown vs Commodore Perry (Friday, Feb. 28th, time, site TBD)

2A semifinals:

Cambridge Springs vs Lakeview (Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 6:00 pm at Slipppery Rock University)

Farrell vs Youngsville (Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 6:00 pm at Oil City High School)

3A semifinals:

Fairview vs Sharpsville (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 6:00 pm at Meadville High School)

Franklin vs Sharon (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 7:30 pm at Slippery Rock University)

4A semifinals:

Harbor Creek vs Grove City (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 7:30 pm at Meadville High School)

Warren vs Hickory (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 7:30 pm at Oil City High School)

5A subregional:

Meadville vs DuBois (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 6:00 pm at Clarion University)

6A subregional:

Erie vs State College (Monday, Feb. 24th at 6:00 pm at Tyrone Middle School)

McDowell vs Altoona or State College (Wednesday, 7:30 pm at Prep-Villa Events Center)

Girls:

A championship:

Kennedy Catholic vs Farrell (Saturday, Feb. 29th with time and site TBD)

2A semifinals:

Cambridge Springs vs West Middlesex (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 6:30 pm at Meadville High School)

Cochranton vs Maplewood (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 8:00 pm at Meadville High School)

3A semifinals:

Mercyhurst Prep vs Girard (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 7:30 pm at Fairview High School)

Northwestern vs Greenville (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 5:00 pm at Meadville High School)

4A subregional:

Villa Maria vs Westinghouse (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 6:00 pm at Fairview High School)

5A semifinals:

Harbor Creek vs Slippery Rock (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 7:30 pm at Oil City High School)

Warren vs Grove City (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 6:00 pm at Oil City High School)

6A subregional:

Erie vs Allderdice (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 6:00 pm at Prep-Villa Events Center)

