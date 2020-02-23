Latest District 10 Boys and Girls Basketball Playoff Bracket Updates

District 10 boys basketball playoffs:
A championship:
Jamestown vs Commodore Perry (Friday, Feb. 28th, time, site TBD)
2A semifinals:
Cambridge Springs vs Lakeview (Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 6:00 pm at Slipppery Rock University)
Farrell vs Youngsville (Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 6:00 pm at Oil City High School)
3A semifinals:
Fairview vs Sharpsville (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 6:00 pm at Meadville High School)
Franklin vs Sharon (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 7:30 pm at Slippery Rock University)
4A semifinals:
Harbor Creek vs Grove City (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 7:30 pm at Meadville High School)
Warren vs Hickory (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 7:30 pm at Oil City High School)
5A subregional:
Meadville vs DuBois (Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 6:00 pm at Clarion University)
6A subregional:
Erie vs State College (Monday, Feb. 24th at 6:00 pm at Tyrone Middle School)
McDowell vs Altoona or State College (Wednesday, 7:30 pm at Prep-Villa Events Center)
Girls:
A championship:
Kennedy Catholic vs Farrell (Saturday, Feb. 29th with time and site TBD)
2A semifinals:
Cambridge Springs vs West Middlesex (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 6:30 pm at Meadville High School)
Cochranton vs Maplewood (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 8:00 pm at Meadville High School)
3A semifinals:
Mercyhurst Prep vs Girard (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 7:30 pm at Fairview High School)
Northwestern vs Greenville (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 5:00 pm at Meadville High School)
4A subregional:
Villa Maria vs Westinghouse (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 6:00 pm at Fairview High School)
5A semifinals:
Harbor Creek vs Slippery Rock (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 7:30 pm at Oil City High School)
Warren vs Grove City (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 6:00 pm at Oil City High School)
6A subregional:
Erie vs Allderdice (Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 6:00 pm at Prep-Villa Events Center)