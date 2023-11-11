Maplewood girls volleyball took on Bishop Canevin at Slippery Rock High School in the PIAA class A state quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Tigers swept the competition in three sets.
by: Ashley Kaiser
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>