ScoreStream

McDowell Beats Cathedral Prep in Round One of Boys Basketball Rivalry 50-39

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boys basketball:

McDowell 50 – Cathedral Prep 39

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Friday Night Lights 1-10-2020 Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Lights 1-10-2020 Part 2"

Fans of the Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fans of the Night"

Friday Night Lights 1-10-2020 Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Lights 1-10-2020 Part 1"

Prep-McDowell FOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prep-McDowell FOX"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

Mercyhurst Women's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercyhurst Women's Hockey"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar