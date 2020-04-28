McDowell’s William Jeffress Jr. To Play College Basketball at Pitt







Road to Commitment Click the link for the “William Jeffress: Road to Commitment” video by Sean Gallagher.

McDowell boys basketball senior guard/forward William Jeffress Jr. has committed to Pitt to play college basketball next season for coach Jeff Capel’s Panthers after making his announcement public on social media Tuesday morning.

Jeffress Jr., McDowell’s all-time leading scorer at 1,673 career points in just three seasons with the Trojans, reclassified earlier this spring to graduate early.

Scoring 22 points in a 65-53 home win over defending state champion Kennedy Catholic on January 24th, 2020, Jeffress Jr. grabbed the program record in scoring, passing University at Buffalo product Sean Smiley in the school record books.

Jeffress Jr. averaged 24.4 points per game this winter to lead McDowell to a District 10 class 6A championship win while advancing all the way to the PIAA 6A state quarterfinals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDowell’s elite eight game against Butler was postponed and eventually canceled, ending Jeffress Jr.’s high school basketball career with the Trojans.

On the international stage, Jeffress Jr. was a part of winning a goal medal for team USA last Summer at the FIBA Under 16 Americas Championship.

The four-star prospect listed his top 10 schools in late February including Baylor, Pitt, Penn State, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Virginia, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Villanova.