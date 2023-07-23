ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The 85th annual Save-An-Eye football game took place on Saturday at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Sixty-six outgoing seniors got one more run as high school athletes.

The county all-stars battled the metro all-stars.

This game not only celebrates student athletes but it’s also for a good cause.

The Save-An-Eye game benefits children in the area who need vision screening and eye care.

Metro got the win 29-15.

Erie Times-New reports, Ben Moore broke the Save-An-Eye record with 309 passing yards.

Only the second 300-yard game in Save-An-Eye game history.

He also tied the record with three touchdown passes.

Listen I’m happy for the kids. For some of these kids it’s their last time playing and we’re thrilled for them to get the win. It was a great game. A great city-county game and hats off to the county as they played a great game down to the last one… Proud of Ben. He’s not playing in college. He’s a heck of a quarterback. He represented his family, his school, and his coaches at McDowell with class. I’m happy for him. 309 and three touchdowns so excited from him.” Jeff Root, Head Coach | Metro All-Stars

“It feels great. I’m not going to play in college but ending my high school career like this is a blessing for sure. I appreciate it…It was a great team effort, and we got the dub. That’s all that matters.” Ben Moore, Quarterback | Metro All-Stars