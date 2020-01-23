New Additions to D-10 Football High School Football Including New Regions

Butler has joined District 10 in high school football, Kennedy Catholic has added football and with a new cycle coming throughout PIAA, here are the new District 10 high school football regions starting this coming fall:
Region 1:
Farrell
Greenville
Kennedy Catholic
Lakeview
Mercer
Reynolds
Sharpsville
West Middlesex
Wilmington
Region 2:
Cambridge Springs
Cochranton
Conneaut (Ohio)
Eisenhower
Iroquois
Maplewood
Northwestern
Saegertown
Seneca
Union City
Region 3:
Conneaut (PA)
Franklin
Grove City
Hickory
Meadville
Oil City
Sharon
Slippery Rock
Titusville
Region 4:
Corry
Fairview
Fort LeBoeuf
General McLane
Girard
Harbor Creek
Mercyhurst Prep
North East
Warren
Region 5:
Butler
Cathedral Prep
Erie
McDowell
Enrollment Classification ranges:
1A: 129 and below
2A: 130-195
3A: 196-274
4A: 275-398
5A: 399-582
6A: 583 and above