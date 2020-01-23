1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: ABC News live coverage of impeachment trial of President Trump Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

ScoreStream

New Additions to D-10 Football High School Football Including New Regions

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
closeup-of-football-laces-jpg_20160225132801-159532

Butler has joined District 10 in high school football, Kennedy Catholic has added football and with a new cycle coming throughout PIAA, here are the new District 10 high school football regions starting this coming fall:

Region 1:

Farrell

Greenville

Kennedy Catholic

Lakeview

Mercer

Reynolds

Sharpsville

West Middlesex

Wilmington

Region 2:

Cambridge Springs

Cochranton

Conneaut (Ohio)

Eisenhower

Iroquois

Maplewood

Northwestern

Saegertown

Seneca

Union City

Region 3:

Conneaut (PA)

Franklin

Grove City

Hickory

Meadville

Oil City

Sharon

Slippery Rock

Titusville

Region 4:

Corry

Fairview

Fort LeBoeuf

General McLane

Girard

Harbor Creek

Mercyhurst Prep

North East

Warren

Region 5:

Butler

Cathedral Prep

Erie

McDowell

Enrollment Classification ranges:

1A: 129 and below

2A: 130-195

3A: 196-274

4A: 275-398

5A: 399-582

6A: 583 and above

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

Pirates Care-A-Van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates Care-A-Van"

Mike Rabelo with Pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Rabelo with Pirates"

Harbor Creek Girls Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harbor Creek Girls Swimming"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar