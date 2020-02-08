Northwestern Senior Guard Julia Wheeler Leading Lady Wildcats Basketball to Dream Season

Growing up in a house with eight other siblings, Northwestern Senior basketball player Julia Wheeler naturally has a chip on her shoulder.

“That made me wanna play and I grew up in a competitive family so that’s helped me have the drive to be the best person I can be,” said Wheeler.

A 1,000 point scorer for the Lady Wildcats out in Albion, Wheeler, whose love of basketball began in the the third grade, remembers competing for her spot as a freshman.

Wheeler said, “It really helped me get mentally tough and I’m really hard on myself so throughout the years I’ve learned to just when I mess up to make it and like make myself better from it.”

Head Coach Julia Shipton said, “She has the most drive I’ve ever seen in a player. She is the hardest critic on herself and, but at the same time she will celebrate her teammates. She is a phenomenal player all around.”

Having Northwestern grad and Edinboro University sophomore guard Monica Brown pushing her, competing with her and providing a mentor to show her the way has helped Wheeler and Northwestern make a splash in local girls basketball.

Wheeler said, “She pushed me to become a better person, because I saw her energy on defense, her energy on offense, how she picked everyone up and it just pushed me to become the best person I can be.”

Her relationship with her five senior teammates is a bond that cannot be broken.

“She is the most competitive person I have ever met in my entire life,” said Northwestern Senior guard Christie Sawin. “She has definitley taught me so much through defense, through offense. Growing up with her as my best friend she has helped me grow as a person and as a basketball player.”

Northwestern Senior forward Kayleigh Bucci said, “It’s so great playing with Julia, we just have that look, like I’ll look at her and I’ll be like okay I know what I’m gonna do, we just all read each other so well and Julia is a great leader on and off the court.”