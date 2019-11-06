PIAA Soccer and Volleyball Updated Games, Dates, Sites, Times (11-6-19)

Here are the latest matchups for girls and boys soccer as well as girls volleyball involving local teams in District 10 with all of the following games taking place on Saturday, November 9th.

PIAA girls soccer:

4A:

McDowell vs Hempfield, 2:00 pm at Somerset

2A:

Villa Maria vs Bedford Saturday, noon at Chartiers-Valley

A:

Mercer vs Shady Side, noon at Slippery Rock High School

PIAA boys soccer:

3A:

Cathedral Prep vs Franklin Regional, 2:00 pm at Slippery Rock High School

2A:

Mercyhurst Prep vs Deer Lakes, 4:00 pm at Slippery Rock High School

PIAA girls volleyball:

A:

Cochranton vs Northern Cambria, 1:00 pm at DuBois Central Catholic