Save-An-Eye All-Star Selection Extra Special For One Local Family Despite Game Being Canceled

General McLane high school senior starting center and team captain Logan Mitchell was set to become the third generation in his family to play in the annual Erie City vs County Save-An-Eye all-star football game this July.

Despite the July 17th football game, which would have been the 82nd game and marks the first time it’s ever been canceled, being called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell joined his father Keith (1981 Corry High School) and his grandfather William (1956 Corry High School) to be selected to play in the game.