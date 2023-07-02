ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–For sixty-six Erie County all-stars, the upcoming Save-An-Eye football game will be the last time they step foot on the field before closing out their high school careers.

What’s next? For Seneca Running Back Ryan Miller, he’s not hanging up his cleats quite yet.

“I mean it’s going to be sad, but I mean I’m going on to play college football at Mercyhurst, so I know I have a new chapter of my life to look forward to. But with all the coaching staff and all my teammates one last time it’s going to be great.” Ryan Miller, Seneca | Running Back

For one player, this game is more than a fun farewell.

Michael Hoopsick spent his senior year on the sidelines after suffering a torn ACL.

He says not only will this be his last high school football, but it will also be his first of the year.

“I didn’t have a senior year. I didn’t get to play against the normal people I play with so I’m just excited to get back. I mean being able to be a part of a team like that, I’m so blessed. The injury taught me so much about football and how to really cherish the moments that you have with your friends because it can all be gone.” Michael Hoopsick, Iroquois | Running Back

You can watch Michael and the rest of the Save-An-Eye All-Star on Saturday July 22nd at 6 p.m. at Erie’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.