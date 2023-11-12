Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Cathedral Prep boys soccer team.

The Ramblers were victorious on Saturday over South Fayette in the PIAA 3A state quarterfinals.

Prep secured the shut out 2-0 and will head back to the state semifinals on Tuesday where they’ll face Hershey.

Game time is at 5 p.m. at Westmont Hilltop in Johnstown.