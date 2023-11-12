Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Cathedral Prep boys soccer team.
The Ramblers were victorious on Saturday over South Fayette in the PIAA 3A state quarterfinals.
Prep secured the shut out 2-0 and will head back to the state semifinals on Tuesday where they’ll face Hershey.
Game time is at 5 p.m. at Westmont Hilltop in Johnstown.
“You know we played a different starting lineup and made a couple of changes from the other night. We’re about fourteen kids deep and at high school that’s huge. I just think we’re deep. They’re confident. They’ve all played in big games at the club and high school level, and I think nothing phases them so hopefully we can take care of Hershey on Tuesday night.”Sam Tojaga – Cathedral Prep boys soccer head coach