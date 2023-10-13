ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)– The Fort LeBoeuf Bison hosted the Erie High Royals on Thursday.
Everyone was dressed in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
It was a scoreless game until the second quarter.
Adrian Tate got the Royals on the board.
(3rd Q) Adrian Tate ran 77-yard up the line for a touchdown. Erie pulled ahead 12-7.
(3rd Q) Conner McChesney handed off to Aiden Leski. Leski went 42-yard on the breakaway.
The Bison came within one point of the Royals, 14-13.
(3rd Q) Taijae Thomas went 82-yards to the end zone off the return to put the Royals up 20-13.
Erie High took how the win 50-13.