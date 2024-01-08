The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are all playoff-bound for the first time since the 2020 season.

Local fans reacted to the exciting news and told us what they are expecting over the next few games.

“It’s a great thing. I’ve been around the area my whole life so I have family that are Cleveland fans, Baltimore fans, Pittsburgh and Bills, so it’s exciting. I’m happy that we’re all here,” said Adam Pasold, Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

An owner of a local sports store said he is expecting business to kick up as the playoff game takes place this weekend.

“As the week goes on, especially on the weekend, it’ll be huge. A lot of people will be buying jerseys for the playoff games and probably going to the bars or home parties, but we’ll definitely see a huge spike in business so it’s good news,” said Brian Bowers, owner and president of Sports Obsession.

Fans of all three teams say they are excited to see what will take place during the playoffs despite previous or current obstacles during the season.

“I feel that the Browns are extremely lucky to be in the playoffs considering their quarterback situation,” said Don Cole, Cleveland Browns fan.

“I’m always expecting us to make the playoffs. It was pretty impressive that we pulled it off, so I’m definitely thrilled that’s for sure, and I’m hoping that we take it all the way,” said Pasold.

“I’m feeling real good about the Bills. They do turn the ball over too much, but they score a ton of points, so I do believe that the Bills will be moving on,” Bowers said.

Bowers added no matter what team you’re rooting for his store has you covered for any game and any occasion.

“Conference champ stuff, that’s two weeks leading into the Super Bowl. Everyone comes in the following day and expects us to have it already, it takes us usually two days to get it. Sometimes stuff will get overnighted even, but we will have it within 48 hours range and everybody wants it and it’s big,” he said.

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m.