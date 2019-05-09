Ed Oliver signs rookie contract with the Bills

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: Ed Oliver of Houston reacts after being chosen #9 overall by the Buffalo Bills during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ed Oliver is officially under contract with the Bills, his agent confirmed to News 4.

Oliver, who was selected 9th overall in the draft, signed a fully guaranteed contract with more than $19 million according to Aaron Wilson.

He is expected to hit the field with the rest of the rookie class on Friday when the team begins rookie minicamp in Orchard Park.

The Houston native was a three-time All-American with the Houston Cougars and finished his college career with 193 tackles, 54 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

He also had six forced fumbles.

Oliver won the Outland Trophy in 2017 as the best interior defensive lineman in college football.