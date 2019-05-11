Singletary excited to learn from McCoy & Gore as he begins Bills career

Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary, front left, pushes past Central Florida defensive back Kyle Gibson (25) on an 11-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

There was some shock on day two of the NFL draft when the Bills selected Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary with the 74th overall selection in the third round.

General Manager Brandon Beane said the team “followed their draft board” when it came to the pick and added the one thing he kept returning to when evaluating Singletary was his notes.

“Out of all the guys I watched, I still have a note on this little surface where I write that this is the funnest guy I’ve watched all year,” Beane said during the draft. “Even the guys I watched after him, I didn’t feel like I needed to erase it.”

Hitting the field for the first time at rookie camp with the rest of his draft class, Singletary said “it was big” to hear that kind of praise from the front office.

“That just lets me know I have to keep doing what I’m doing,” the running back said. “Keep working hard and finding ways to contribute to the team.”

While with the Owls, the Singletary carried the rock more than 700 times, raising concerns about his durably as he enters the league. He shrugged off those concerns.

“I think it shows I can carry the load,” he said.

While the rookie is preparing for his first season in the NFL, he’ll likely end up sharing the backfield and splitting carries with two future Hall of Fame running backs in LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore. Throughout the draft process, Singletary was compared to McCoy with his vision, ability to cut and make defenders miss.

“I grew up watching those guys. I’m looking forward to meeting those guys and working with those guys,” Singletary said. “I can learn a ton from them.”