ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)– One local football star is giving back to the community by hosting his second annual Erie-based football camp.

NFL running back and current Arizona Cardinal James Conner returned to McDowell High School on Saturday for a jam-packed youth skills camp.

Athletes flooded Gus Anderson Field learning fundamentals and techniques from the former Pittsburgh Steeler himself.

McDowell graduate and NFL running back James Conner is back in Erie for his annual youth football game. @JET24Sports @JET24FOX66 pic.twitter.com/IsPfPhWE9H — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 24, 2023

Connor instructed groups one on one and current McDowell students got the chance to speak with their role model.

“He paved the way for others to do what he does. I mean going to Pitt and then going to the NFL and getting drafted by the Steelers and then going to the Cardinals it’s just really cool and a lot of people look up to him…Everyone here wants to get better and if you want to get better you have to compete.” Blayze Myers, McDowell Junior

“I would say I definitely learned breaking down when the offense is trying to make a move on you and also jump cuts…I would say it’s definitely fun and him giving back to the community and helping us out just to get better and give us great work.” Bobby Blue, McDowell Senior

“It’s really important you know they start looking forward to it year after year. Like I said, this is where it started for me so it’s always nice to be back home in Erie and give a camp for the kids…Life is a battle. People go through certain things but you try to come out on the other end and keep the faith and just have fun so that’s what we are doing.” James Conner, Cardinals Running Back| McDowell Grad

For those who missed James Conner’s camp, don’t worry. They will be back for their third summer next year.