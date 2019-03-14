Sports

Joe Duszak Signing to Toronto

By:

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 12:19 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 12:19 AM EDT

Joe Duszak Signing to Toronto

ERIE, Pa - Mercyhurst Defenseman Joe Duszak sign entry leve contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected