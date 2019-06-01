Latest For District 10 Baseball In PIAA Playoffs

Both McDowell and Cathedral Prep won their PIAA Subregional playoff baseball games and prepare for Monday’s first round action.
HS baseball schedule: (all games Monday, June 3rd)
6A:
McDowell vs North Allegheny 4 pm at Ainsworth Field
5A:
Cathedral Prep vs Franklin Regional 4 pm at Neshannock High School
4A:
Warren vs New Castle 1 pm at Ainsworth Field
3A:
Franklin vs Freeport 4 pm at Slippery Rock University
Softball schedule: (all games Monday, June 3rd)
6A:
McDowell vs Warwick 2:30 pm at Slippery Rock University
3A:
Girard vs Keystone Oaks 3 pm at Behrend
3A:
Fort LeBoeuf vs Avonworth 5 pm at North Allegheny
2A:
Union City vs Chartiers-Houston 5 pm at Behrend