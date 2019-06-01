Latest For District 10 Baseball In PIAA Playoffs

by: Michael Fenner

Both McDowell and Cathedral Prep won their PIAA Subregional playoff baseball games and prepare for Monday’s first round action.

HS baseball schedule: (all games Monday, June 3rd)

6A:

McDowell vs North Allegheny 4 pm at Ainsworth Field

5A:

Cathedral Prep vs Franklin Regional 4 pm at Neshannock High School

4A:

Warren vs New Castle 1 pm at Ainsworth Field

3A:

Franklin vs Freeport 4 pm at Slippery Rock University

Softball schedule: (all games Monday, June 3rd)

6A:

McDowell vs Warwick 2:30 pm at Slippery Rock University

3A:

Girard vs Keystone Oaks 3 pm at Behrend

3A:

Fort LeBoeuf vs Avonworth 5 pm at North Allegheny

2A:

Union City vs Chartiers-Houston 5 pm at Behrend

