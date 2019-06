Drew Deimel won his Saturday semifinal matchup 3&1 while Matt Barto won 1-up in the Marquette Savings Bank EDGA men’s amateur match play semifinals on Saturday at Lake View Country Club in North East.

The finals are set to begin Sunday at noon at Lake View.

Deimel is the defending champion and he seeks his third championship since 2012, while Matt Barto, another former Gannon University golfer, goes for his first match play crown.