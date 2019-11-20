Edinboro’s Wayne Bradford Will Not Return as Head Football Coach

Courtesy of Edinboro Athletics:

Edinboro University announced Wednesday that head football coach Wayne Bradford has ended his tenure with the Fighting Scots. The search for his replacement will begin immediately.

The announcement follows a 3-8 season. The team finished 6-5 in 2018, his first full season in the head coaching position.

Bradford was appointed head coach at the conclusion of the 2017 football season, during which he had served as interim head coach and ended the season 7-4.

Prior to being named interim, he served for 18 years as an assistant, a tenure that included 10 seasons as defensive coordinator. In 2016, Bradford coached the inside linebackers and served as director of development under former head coach Justin Lustig. The Fighting Scots ended that year with a 9-2 record.

“We appreciate Coach Bradford’s longtime commitment to the football program and to the University, and we wish him well,” said Athletic Director Katherine Robbins. “Our program is moving in a new direction, and we will be looking for a new head coach to lead the Fighting Scots.”

Bradford joined the Edinboro coaching staff in 1999 after serving as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Salisbury State. He began his coaching career with the Sea Gulls in 1990, serving as an assistant coach in charge of linebackers (1990-92) and defensive linemen (1992-94). In 1994, he was promoted to defensive coordinator, a position he held until he joined the Edinboro coaching staff.

Bradford is a 1990 graduate of Salisbury State, where he was an offensive lineman for the Sea Gulls. He was a member of the 1986 team that finished as the NCAA Division III national runner-up.