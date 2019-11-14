Lady Knights Rally in Home Debut vs Fairmont State

Courtesy of Gannon Athletics:

Ganoon fell behind early to a hot shooting Fairmont team that knocked down six three-pointers in the first quarter, but they used a 14-2 run late in the second quarter to climb back within two at the half.

Tori Obenrader hit a three pointer at the 7:21 mark in the third quarter to give the Knights their first lead. The Falcons kept with the Knights forcing the teams to exchange the lead seven times before the end of the half.

Fairmont tied the game 86-86 with 58 seconds left in the fourth, but Obenrader and Sydney Mitchell hit free throws down the stretch to pull away for Gannon’s first home win.