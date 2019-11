Ranked as the top seed in the PSAC tournament, Gannon defeated Edinboro in four games on Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights (27-5) won by scores of (22-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11). Ally Smith recorded a career high 25 kills in the match while Ashley Beyers handed out a career best 56 assists.

Gannon takes on Shepard in the next round of the conference tournament on Friday night at the Hammermill Center.