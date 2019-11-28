1  of  3
Breaking News
At least four people without a home for Thanksgiving after fire breaks out at Tanglewood Apartments U.S. Marshals: Michael Brown has been arrested Car crashes into side of Panera Bread

ScoreStream

Ursuline Edges Mercyhurst in Women’s Basketball

Local College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ursuline 68 Mercyhurst 63 F

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

MMA Brawl 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "MMA Brawl 9"

Revenge Pro Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Revenge Pro Wrestling"

Otters Hockey Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Otters Hockey Tradition"

GU Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "GU Basketball"

Hurst Women's Hoops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurst Women's Hoops"

College Hoops Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hoops Tuesday"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar