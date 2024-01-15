They’re two beloved franchises throughout the Erie region, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

The two teams faced off in Orchard Park Monday in a wildcard playoff game.

“I actually thought about going today because there were going to be a little bit cheaper tickets, but it’s still really too cold. We’ve been to smaller games, we’ve been to cold games, but it’s not as fun, it’s too cold for me,” said Kelley Majczyk, a Buffalo Bills fan.

Monday’s game was originally scheduled to be played Sunday afternoon but was postponed as blizzard-like conditions dumped up to three feet of snow in parts of western New York.

“I’m just like any other Bills fan. No matter if it’s a Tuesday night, Thursday morning, we’re going to come out and watch the game. Whether it’s eight feet that came down or eight inches came down. We’re going to be at the game, or we’re going to be watching the game. It doesn’t matter where it’s at, we’ll be somewhere watching,” said Kane Patron, another Buffalo Bills fan.

Although the Steelers faced bitter defeat Monday night, a young Steelers fan believed the team can turn things around next year.

“I think having Kenny Pickett, because he is still new, so the more time he gets to play, he’ll get better and have a chance to win a Superbowl someday,” said Lincoln Slupski, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

But that chance won’t be this year. The steelers Season came to heartbreaking end, earning the Bills mafia bragging rights, at least for this week.

“I was super excited to see we were playing Pittsburgh. With us living in Erie so close to Pittsburgh and being able to go in to work tomorrow, I knew we were going to win, being able to brag about how my Bills did today,” said Patron.