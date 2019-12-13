ScoreStream

Athlete of the Week: Quentin Santillan

Local HS Sports News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Athlete of the Week: Cathedral Prep guard Quentin Santillan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Fairview vs Seneca GBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview vs Seneca GBB"

GU Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "GU Volleyball"

Mercyhurst Women's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercyhurst Women's Hockey"

Athlete of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athlete of the Week"

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Black and Gold Digital Exclusive

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Black and Gold Digital Exclusive"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar