ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–It might be summer break, but these high school football players aren’t taking any time off.
The 2nd annual Battle at the Vet took place on Saturday.
Several local high school football teams competed in a 7-on-7 tournament at Erie’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The tournament was hosted by Erie High with the purpose of challenging and motivating athletes.
Head coach of Farrell High School, Anthony Pegues says these opportunities help his players get to know their teammates and it allows his staff a glimpse at what areas they need improvement on for the upcoming season.
Northeast is here. We play them first game in our first regular season and a couple teams that we might see in playoffs so you kind of get to see what kind of athletes they have. They get to see what kind of athletes we have so it’s a really good thing to kind of come out here and get the work and see what type of scheme people are playing…Once we get going we can be really good but sometimes we come out kind of lackadaisical and start off slow but the positive, once we’re into it and moving around we can be a really good team.Anthony Pegues, Head football coach | Farrell High School