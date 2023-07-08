ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–It might be summer break, but these high school football players aren’t taking any time off.

The 2nd annual Battle at the Vet took place on Saturday.

The 2nd annual Battle at the Vet is happening in Erie. High school football players are competing in a 7v7 tournament.

More tonight on @JET24Sports pic.twitter.com/ekfTA8QAQc — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 8, 2023

Several local high school football teams competed in a 7-on-7 tournament at Erie’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The tournament was hosted by Erie High with the purpose of challenging and motivating athletes.

Head coach of Farrell High School, Anthony Pegues says these opportunities help his players get to know their teammates and it allows his staff a glimpse at what areas they need improvement on for the upcoming season.