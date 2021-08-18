Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Digital Exclusive
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Erie Gives Day
BestReviews
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Local Eat and Pour opens in former 1201 Kitchen
Video
Disney FastPass changes: Lightning Lane, Genie+ are the new way to skip lines at parks
Parents from the Facebook group “Parents Protecting Children” meet to discuss kids wearing masks in school
Video
FDA sends warning letter to pet food company that may be tied to 130 pet deaths, 220 illnesses
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Spring Severe Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Camp Preview: Girard Yellow Jackets
Video
Camp Preview: Northwestern Wildcats
Video
Camp Preview: Seneca Bobcats
Video
Rosa Leads SeaWolves to Extra Innings Victory over Richmond
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Destination PA
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Your Home
Community
Destination PA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Camp Preview: Seneca Bobcats
Local HS Sports News
by:
Jay Puskar
Posted:
Aug 18, 2021 / 09:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 18, 2021 / 09:41 PM EDT
H.S. Football Preview: Seneca Bobcats
Local Sports Videos
HSFB: Girard Yellow Jackets Preview
Video
HSFB: Northwestern Wildcats Preview
Video
HSFB: Seneca Bobcats Preview
Video
MILB: Erie SeaWolves at Richmond
Video
Glenwood Championship Series: Outlaws vs Tesco
Video
HSFB: Fort LeBoeuf Bison Preview
Video
More Local Sports
Don't Miss
Local Eat and Pour opens in former 1201 Kitchen
Video
Disney FastPass changes: Lightning Lane, Genie+ are the new way to skip lines at parks
Parents from the Facebook group “Parents Protecting Children” meet to discuss kids wearing masks in school
Video
More News