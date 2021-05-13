Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Hold College Signing Ceremony

Local HS Sports News
Posted: / Updated:

Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Student-Athlete Interviews
Liam Galla-Mercyhurst University (Basketball)
Jack Malec-Mercyhurst University (Baseball)
Maclain Deitrick-Mercyhurst University (Golf)
Jacob Baum-Gannon University (Swimming)
Paniro Johnson-Iowa State (Wrestling)
Ainsley Thunell-St. Edward’s University (Basketball)
Hailey Martin-Walsh University (Track & Field)
Rachel Majewski-Penn State Behrend (Basketball)
Sydney Pearson-RIT (Basketball)
Kelley McKnight-Slippery Rock University (Basketball)
Ava Waid-Mercyhurst University (Basketball)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar