ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Save-An-Eye all-star football game is right around the corner.
The process started at Gannon University as players are picking up their jerseys and meeting their new teammates.
“Yeah, it’s a huge honor. Everyone talks about this game for years and everybody comes back to watch the game. Everybody is excited to play in the game you know so it’s just a really big honor to get selected to play.”Ryan Miller, Seneca | Running Back
“I started when I was a freshman and that was my first year playing football and I just kind of fell in love with it…I played backyard football with most of these guys.”Malakiah Riley, Wide Receiver | Mercyhurst Prep
“It feels great to be the first in my family to expectually be part of this game. It’s just a great atmosphere to play with a bunch of guys from different schools that you may have played against…I’m actually reuniting with some of my buddies that I used to play travel football with. A bunch of them are from McDowell so it’s really cool to play with them.”Josh Wingenbach, Receiver/ Corner | Mercyhurst Prep
66 athletes from Erie County have been selected to compete, and it’s all for a good cause.
The money raised from the big game will benefit children in Erie County who need vision screening and eye care.
“When you can do for others, there isn’t enough of that in the world, and we just have to do more. This is a great event and it’s been going forever and … to put on a great game like this and to help the kids and people they do is just amazing, so we are proud to be a part of it.”Jeff Root, Mercyhurst Prep | Head Football Coach
“Me personally I have contacts and glasses and I’d be blind without them so it’s really a great thing that they do for the community and it’s a great experience for everybody.”Logan Stagl, Linebacker | Northwestern
This is the 85th Annual Save-An-Eye all-star football game.
It’s taking place on Saturday, July 22nd at 6 p.m. at Erie’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.