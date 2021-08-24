Covid-19 Forces Mercyhurst Prep to Cancel Season Opener

Mercyhurst Prep head coach Jeff Root addresses his team following practice on August 16

The high school football season is just days away from kicking off and COVID-19 remains a huge deal and continues altering schedules into 2021.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Mercyhurst Prep-Penns Valley game slated for Friday night at Mercyhurst University is canceled due to roster issues related to COVID-19.

Several players from the Lakers program tested positive for the coronavirus and have immediately begun to quarantine.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and their families are our top priority,” said Dan Perfetto, athletic director. “We were looking forward to kicking off the season this Friday night, but this is a necessary decision for our student athletes and our football program.”