by: Jay Puskar
Posted: Feb 11, 2023 / 12:47 AM EST
Updated: Feb 11, 2023 / 12:48 AM EST
Union City high school held a special signing event for senior Brooke Dylon.
The football, wrestling athlete officially signed her letter of intent to attend Delaware Valley University for women’s wrestling.
