District 10 high school sports to resume January 4th with revised winter sports schedules

High school athletes in Northwest Pennsylvania will be allowed to resume practice on Monday January 4th.

This news comes with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon to lift several state wide COVID-19 mitigation restrictions starting on Monday January 4th at 8 a.m.

Among those lifted restrictions that originally went into effect state wide back on December 12th include resuming youth and high school sports.

All Region dates missed through January 7th for Basketball, Swimming and Wrestling will be rescheduled by District 10.

Any other Region games that may be missed moving forward (after January 8th) should be made up. Region make-ups must take precedence over non-Region competitions.

The last day for region make-ups is:

Basketball-March 2nd

Wrestling-February 10th

Swimming-February 22nd

District 10 has released the revised schedules for boys and girls basketball, swimming, and wrestling. Here is a look at those schedules.