Erie High Football to Play Home Games on Saturday Afternoons

Stemming from the fight altercation two weeks ago, the Erie School District is moving the remaining home football games for Erie High from Friday nights to Saturday afternoons.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate and will be sold at Erie High and Collegiate Academy.

Visiting teams must provide the athletic administration a list of parents and fans who are attending.

The Erie City Police said it will give “special attention” around Veterans Stadium on game days.

So, Erie High’s final Friday Night home game will be this Friday, September 17 versus Brashear at 7PM.