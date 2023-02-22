WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
by: Jay Puskar
Posted: Feb 22, 2023 / 08:33 PM EST
Updated: Feb 22, 2023 / 08:33 PM EST
The Erie High boys basketball team will face McDowell in the District Ten Class 6A Championship game on Thursday. Despite losing to the Trojans twice this season, the Royals know they can run with the co-region seven champs.
