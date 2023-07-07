ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–Erie High is preparing to host their 2nd annual 7-on-7 Battle at the Vet tournament which takes place on Saturday.

School teams from the Tri-State area and the surrounding counties will join together at Veterans Memorial Stadium for the competition.

Head football coach of Erie High, Andre Henderson says this tournament allows local kids to evolve their skills by going head-to-head against versatile football players.

It not only helps them condition for the upcoming season, but it preps them for football at the collegiate level.

“Not only for the kids to get different looks, for them to understand their responsibilities more but it’s an opportunity for them to see speed and talent that we usually don’t get to see in Northwestern Pennsylvania. When you bring kids up from the WPIAL, they’re used to seeing WPIAL kids and it’s a really good WPIAL conference. The same with Ohio football. It’s real strong in Ohio so for our kids of Erie County to get the experience of these kids coming up to see that competition it’s only going to prepare them and have them more prepared for their season.” Andre Henderson, Erie High head football coach