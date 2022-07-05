After qualifying from the Erie Region field, some of the best junior golfers from the area find great success on a national level thanks to the Under Armour Tour.

2022 Summer National Results (June 22-26)

Cooper Wierzchowski: 11th Place in boys 15-18 division

Cora Hirz: 7th in ladies 12-14 division

Connor Laird: 23rd in boys 12-14 division

Niko Ameredes: 21st in boys 9-11 division

Jake Hendrick: 32 in boys 9-11 division

For more information:

Website: https://www.uagolftour.com/page/show/7059425-erie-region

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/uajuniorgolferie

My email: bfolga@uajuniortour.com