by: Jay Puskar
Posted: Jan 12, 2023 / 07:02 PM EST
Updated: Jan 12, 2023 / 07:02 PM EST
Even though the annual Save-an-Eye all-star football game does not kick-off for another six months or so, the Erie Lions Club members have spent the last two weeks visiting high schools and honoring soon-to-be all-stars.
