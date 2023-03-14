The Fairview girls basketball team will be one of six District Ten programs in action on Wednesday night in the Second Round of the PIAA basketball playoffs.

PIAA Basketball

Wednesday, March 15

2A Boys 10-1 Erie First Christian vs 7-2 Northgate at Sharon HS 6pm

2A Boys 10-2 Mercer vs 7-4 Bishop Canevin at Hampton HS 7pm

3A Boys 7-2 OLSH vs 10-1 Franklin at Westminster College 7:30pm

4A Girls 6-1 Penn Cambria vs 10-1 Fairview at North Allegheny HS 6pm

4A Girls 10-2 Harbor Creek vs 7-1 North Catholic at Westminster College 6pm

5A Girls 10-1 Cathedral Prep vs 7-6 Mars at Sharon HS 7:30pm