HS Girls Basketball
Cochranton 19 Cambridge Springs 49 F
Fort LeBoeuf 14 Cathedral Prep 65 F
Meadville 22 Conneaut Area 66 F
Iroquois 20 Eisenhower 58 F
Fairview 43 Erie High 30 F
Warren 59 Franklin 29 F
Harbor Creek 57 Greenville 38 F
Saegertown 24 Maplewood 51 F
General McLane 23 McDowell 54 F
Girard 19 Northwestern 45 F
Corry 35 Oil City 49 F
North East 61 Seneca 55 F/OT
Mercyhurst Prep 59 Titusville 6 F
Union City 46 Youngsville 40 F
HS Boys Basketball
Fort LeBoeuf 48 Corry 53 F
Erie 75 Warren 62 F