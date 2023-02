From L to R: Jake Manendo, Thomas Langer, Garrett McGuire, David Bahm, & Justin Pasko. Photo Courtesy of Mercyhurst Prep Athletic Department

On Thursday morning, Merychurst Prep held a special signing event for five of its student-athletes as they make their college selections official.

Jake Manendo (baseball) is headed to Penn State Behrend, Thomas Langer (football) signed to attend IUP, Garrett McGuire (football) is staying on the hill to attend Mercyhurst University, David Bahm (football) is headed to Slippery Rock, and Justin Pasko (basketball) has committed to Waynesburg University.