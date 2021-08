The Fort LeBoeuf Bison hold practice at Carm Bonito Field on August 17

For the second time in a week, the District Ten football schedule has had a cancelation because of COVID-19.

The season opener between Fort LeBoeuf at Slippery Rock has been canceled because of roster numbers for the Bison. Earlier in the week, Mercyhurst Prep was forced to cancel its season opener against Penns Valley because of COVID-19.